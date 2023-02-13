Sweat Economy Self Reported Market Cap Hits $48.12 Million (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One Sweat Economy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Sweat Economy has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. Sweat Economy has a total market capitalization of $48.12 million and $4.62 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy’s launch date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,209,488,258 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,898,207,106 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy.

Sweat Economy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sweat Economy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sweat Economy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

