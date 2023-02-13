Susquehanna Raises trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Price Target to $1.75

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $1.30 to $1.75 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.57% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on trivago from $1.50 to $1.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of trivago from $2.10 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, trivago presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.05.
trivago Price Performance
Shares of TRVG stock opened at $1.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41. The stock has a market cap of $624.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.58. trivago has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $2.76.
About trivago
trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, Rest of World, and Corporate & Eliminations. The Americas segment consists of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.
