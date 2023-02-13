Susquehanna Cuts Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $11.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Lyft from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Lyft from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Lyft from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.25 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lyft from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.54.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $10.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lyft has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average is $13.95.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $30,402.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Lyft by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Lyft by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Lyft by 261.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,344 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

