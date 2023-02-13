Susquehanna Boosts Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target to $80.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Susquehanna from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

BYD has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Capital started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.73.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $65.64 on Thursday. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.37.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.27. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.98% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $922.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $947,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 16,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $947,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 122,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $7,967,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,504,000 shares in the company, valued at $294,156,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 486,837 shares of company stock valued at $29,643,096. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,039,000 after purchasing an additional 359,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,566,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,566,000 after purchasing an additional 510,134 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,250,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,715,000 after purchasing an additional 741,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.