Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Given New C$76.00 Price Target at Evercore

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target lifted by Evercore from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cormark upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. CSFB lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$72.15.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$67.67 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$52.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$64.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$60.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 91,248.00. The stock has a market cap of C$39.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46.

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$12.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.72%.

In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 11,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.16, for a total transaction of C$720,569.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$180,004.77.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

