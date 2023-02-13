Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, a decrease of 34.1% from the January 15th total of 4,960,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.77. 2,651,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,556,027. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $9.04.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 15.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMFG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,166.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 235.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

