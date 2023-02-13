Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Short Interest Down 78.1% in January

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 78.1% from the January 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sumitomo Chemical Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SOMMY traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average of $18.23. Sumitomo Chemical has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.80.

About Sumitomo Chemical

Sumitomo Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Energy and Functional Materials Sector, IT-related Chemicals Sector, Health and Crop Sciences Sector, Pharmaceuticals Sector and Others. The Petrochemicals segment consists of synthetic resin, rubber and other resin processed products.

