Streakk (STKK) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $138,640.78

Streakk (STKK) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One Streakk token can currently be bought for about $225.93 or 0.01045384 BTC on popular exchanges. Streakk has a total market cap of $2.26 billion and approximately $138,640.78 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Streakk has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Streakk alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.32 or 0.00421733 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,049.23 or 0.27936373 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Streakk Token Profile

Streakk was first traded on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 229.42541844 USD and is up 2.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $161,192.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streakk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streakk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Streakk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streakk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.