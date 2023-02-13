Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Short Interest Down 43.3% in January

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the January 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Straumann Trading Down 1.0 %

SAUHY traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $13.55. The company had a trading volume of 19,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,649. Straumann has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $16.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on SAUHY shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Straumann in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Straumann from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 125 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Straumann in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Straumann from CHF 153 to CHF 147 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.20.

Straumann Company Profile

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Western Europe, Sales Central Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA), Sales North America (NAM), Sales Asia Pacific (APAC), Sales Latin America (LATAM), and Operations.

Featured Stories

