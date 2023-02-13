Stratis Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.38 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00002516 BTC on exchanges. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $80.36 million and $4.38 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stratis has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,520.74 or 0.06955599 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001662 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00080417 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00029035 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00061378 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000385 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00010151 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001133 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00025515 BTC.
Stratis Coin Profile
Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 146,060,235 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.
