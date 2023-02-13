Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 1,814 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PAVE opened at $28.99 on Monday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.48.

