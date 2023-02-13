Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 167 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 240.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 56.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 20.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,391,000 after purchasing an additional 18,201 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $485.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $470.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $449.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $373.67 and a 1 year high of $498.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 55.27%.

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $488.87.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.