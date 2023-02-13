Strategic Advisors LLC Has $2.31 Million Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,857 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,349 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 1,537.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $41.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $50.56.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of General Motors to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.81.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

