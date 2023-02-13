Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 500 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 10,361 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 294,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,267,000 after acquiring an additional 14,650 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 329,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,230,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $103.03 on Monday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $85.46 and a one year high of $122.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.92 and a 200-day moving average of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -121.83%.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.75.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

