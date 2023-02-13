Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 89 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,936,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $758,566,000 after buying an additional 36,814 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Danaher by 5.8% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 95,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its holdings in Danaher by 18.1% during the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 649,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $167,663,000 after purchasing an additional 99,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 6.0% during the third quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at $702,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at $702,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,802 shares of company stock worth $5,269,057 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $258.84 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The firm has a market cap of $188.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.29.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Further Reading

