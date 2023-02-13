Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 603 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up 1.4% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 124.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1,138.5% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.73.

DUK stock opened at $99.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $76.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

