Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 167 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Schubert & Co raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $485.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $498.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $470.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $449.99. The company has a market capitalization of $123.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $427.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $488.87.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

