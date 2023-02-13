StormX One Day Volume Hits $8.97 Million (STMX)

StormX (STMX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. StormX has a total market cap of $57.61 million and approximately $8.97 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, StormX has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One StormX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.60 or 0.00422905 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,067.50 or 0.28014025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000166 BTC.

StormX Profile

StormX was first traded on May 14th, 2020. StormX’s total supply is 12,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for StormX is stormx.io.

StormX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, StormX is one of the first global cryptocurrency-based solutions to reach worldwide markets. As a mobile app and browser extension, StormX aims to bring users cashback in crypto for most of their online purchases. With enterprise partners like Samsung, Nike and Lego. StormX also allows users to stake the native STMX token to boost their rewards.StormX is the first crypto cashback solution that allows users to earn rewards and cashback for their fiat purchases. By seamlessly integrating their blockchain platform with the everyday purchases people make, StormX essentially makes crypto enter the mainstream financial system. By extending the capabilities of the StormX platform beyond cashback, the company also captures the interest of crypto enthusiasts who are looking to boost their profit by staking native tokens and performing everyday tasks. The STMX token allows users to lock staking contracts and earn interest on their investment. With more than 750 online stores part of the StormX cashback program, customers can easily stack up cashback rewards..”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StormX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StormX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

