StormX One Day Volume Hits $8.97 Million (STMX)

StormX (STMX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. StormX has a total market cap of $57.61 million and approximately $8.97 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, StormX has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One StormX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002327 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.60 or 0.00422905 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000106 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,067.50 or 0.28014025 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000166 BTC.
StormX Profile
StormX was first traded on May 14th, 2020. StormX’s total supply is 12,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for StormX is stormx.io.
StormX Token Trading
