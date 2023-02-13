StockNews.com Upgrades Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) to “Buy”

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Global Indemnity Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

GBLI stock opened at $29.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.35 million, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.40. Global Indemnity Group has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $30.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.67.

In other news, Director Gary Charles Tolman acquired 92,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,223,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,030.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 94,250 shares of company stock worth $2,276,493. Corporate insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in Global Indemnity Group by 53.2% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 906,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,442,000 after acquiring an additional 314,848 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Indemnity Group in the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 18.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.83% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty, Farm, Ranch, and Stable, Reinsurance Operations, and Exited Lines. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

