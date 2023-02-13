StockNews.com Upgrades CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) to Buy

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

CNA Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CNA opened at $44.24 on Friday. CNA Financial has a 1 year low of $35.90 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CNA Financial will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 21,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $883,174.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,080.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CNA Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,150,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,935,000 after buying an additional 92,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

About CNA Financial

(Get Rating)

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. It offers commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services, warranty, and claims administration. Its property and casualty operations consist of three segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.