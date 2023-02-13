StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:RKDA opened at $0.34 on Thursday. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $2.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average of $0.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.18.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 183.46% and a negative return on equity of 73.03%. The company had revenue of $1.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcadia Biosciences will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $850,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. 13.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company which engages in the development of agricultural products for the improvement of the environment and human health. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers.

