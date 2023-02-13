StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Arcadia Biosciences Price Performance
NASDAQ:RKDA opened at $0.34 on Thursday. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $2.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average of $0.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.18.
Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 183.46% and a negative return on equity of 73.03%. The company had revenue of $1.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcadia Biosciences will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company which engages in the development of agricultural products for the improvement of the environment and human health. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers.
