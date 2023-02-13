StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXYN opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The Dixie Group has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $4.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 15.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,254,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 995,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group Company Profile

The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.

