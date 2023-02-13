StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance

Ohio Valley Banc stock opened at $27.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.40 and a 200-day moving average of $27.68. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $132.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.15.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $13.58 million during the quarter.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ohio Valley Banc

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company engaged in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

Featured Stories

