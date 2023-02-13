StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Stock Down 12.8 %

NYSE CMCM opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.51. Cheetah Mobile has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $6.95.

Get Cheetah Mobile alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheetah Mobile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cheetah Mobile stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,111 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Cheetah Mobile at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.