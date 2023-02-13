Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 6,419 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 71% compared to the typical volume of 3,747 call options.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

SoundHound AI stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.41. 7,538,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,268,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.44. SoundHound AI has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $18.14.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SoundHound AI will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, January 6th.

In related news, insider James Ming Hom sold 661,192 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $826,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 415,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SoundHound AI news, insider James Ming Hom sold 661,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total value of $826,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 415,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric R. Ball purchased 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 729,526 shares of company stock valued at $965,508 over the last quarter. 21.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOUN. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $541,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth $512,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 8.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

