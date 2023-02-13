Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target to C$7.50

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 67.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on CR. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Crew Energy from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Crew Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crew Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.31.

Shares of CR stock traded down C$0.05 on Monday, reaching C$4.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,432. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$700.36 million and a P/E ratio of 3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. Crew Energy has a 12-month low of C$3.14 and a 12-month high of C$6.99.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Andrew Dever sold 57,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.70, for a total transaction of C$384,646.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 387,172 shares in the company, valued at C$2,593,278.06. In other news, Senior Officer Paul Andrew Dever sold 57,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.70, for a total transaction of C$384,646.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 387,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,593,278.06. Also, Senior Officer Jamie Bowman sold 57,515 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.99, for a total transaction of C$344,457.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 810,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,853,234.06. Insiders have sold 172,379 shares of company stock worth $1,098,883 over the last ninety days.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

