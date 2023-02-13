Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target to C$7.50

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 67.79% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also commented on CR. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Crew Energy from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Crew Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crew Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.31.
Crew Energy Price Performance
Shares of CR stock traded down C$0.05 on Monday, reaching C$4.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,432. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$700.36 million and a P/E ratio of 3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. Crew Energy has a 12-month low of C$3.14 and a 12-month high of C$6.99.
Crew Energy Company Profile
Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.
