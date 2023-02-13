Stephens Raises QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Price Target to $18.00

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Stephens to $18.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on QuinStreet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on QuinStreet from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on QuinStreet from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QuinStreet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.00.
QuinStreet Price Performance
Shares of QNST stock opened at $17.16 on Thursday. QuinStreet has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $17.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.90. The company has a market cap of $920.46 million, a PE ratio of -61.28 and a beta of 0.98.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About QuinStreet
QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on QuinStreet (QNST)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.