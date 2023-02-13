Stephens Raises QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Price Target to $18.00

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Stephens to $18.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on QuinStreet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on QuinStreet from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on QuinStreet from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QuinStreet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of QNST stock opened at $17.16 on Thursday. QuinStreet has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $17.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.90. The company has a market cap of $920.46 million, a PE ratio of -61.28 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Asset Management LLC grew its stake in QuinStreet by 71.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in QuinStreet by 1.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 431,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in QuinStreet in the third quarter worth approximately $586,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in QuinStreet by 17.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in QuinStreet by 54.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

