Stephens Increases Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Price Target to $38.00

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Stephens to $38.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MPB. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

Mid Penn Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MPB opened at $31.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $499.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $34.99.

Mid Penn Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Mid Penn Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MPB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $45.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.23 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid Penn Bancorp

In other news, Director Theodore W. Mowery acquired 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $100,419.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,842 shares in the company, valued at $755,942.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John E. Noone acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.37 per share, with a total value of $31,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,347. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodore W. Mowery acquired 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $100,419.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,942.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid Penn Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 233.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 96,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 67,815 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 360.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 78,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 61,681 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,780,000 after acquiring an additional 38,701 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $978,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 18,759 shares in the last quarter. 39.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.