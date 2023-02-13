Starname Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $476,962.68 (IOV)

Starname (IOV) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Starname coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Starname has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. Starname has a total market cap of $476,962.68 and $314.83 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Starname Coin Profile

Starname was first traded on September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Starname is starname.me. Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Starname Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname. IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starname using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

