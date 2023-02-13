Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Standard Motor Products has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Standard Motor Products Price Performance

Shares of SMP opened at $40.90 on Monday. Standard Motor Products has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $49.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.20 and its 200-day moving average is $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMP. TheStreet raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Standard Motor Products from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

In related news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $237,508.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 650,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,559,795.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 9.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 7.8% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management, Temperature Control, and All Other. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

