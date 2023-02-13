SS&C Technologies (SSNC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ: SSNC) in the last few weeks:

2/8/2023 – SS&C Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $63.00 to $74.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2023 – SS&C Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $70.00 to $78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/8/2023 – SS&C Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – SS&C Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $70.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2023 – SS&C Technologies was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $62.31. The stock had a trading volume of 477,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,646. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.25 and a 12-month high of $79.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.09 and a 200 day moving average of $54.11.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,916,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,775,000 after buying an additional 4,055,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,067,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,055 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 29.0% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,503,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,932 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $103,226,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,924,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,875 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

