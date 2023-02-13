Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Kestrel Investment Management Corp

Kestrel Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Sprouts Farmers Market makes up 3.7% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $5,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SFM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 46.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,631,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,706 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,932,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,912,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 366.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 731,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,517,000 after purchasing an additional 574,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,020,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $170,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,633.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 85,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $2,902,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,638 shares in the company, valued at $7,011,935.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total transaction of $170,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,633.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.67. 149,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,657. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.59. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $35.34.

SFM has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. MKM Partners downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Northcoast Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.57.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

