Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 774,300 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the January 15th total of 667,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 729,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SRUUF traded down 0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching 12.70. The stock had a trading volume of 209,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,841. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 11.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 11.81. Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund has a 12 month low of 9.40 and a 12 month high of 16.65.

Get Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund alerts:

About Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund

(Get Rating)

Read More

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.