Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a £124 ($149.06) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.46% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of £120.68 ($145.06).

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock traded up GBX 365 ($4.39) during trading on Monday, hitting £119.85 ($144.07). 67,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.15, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,968.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is £112.43 and its 200 day moving average price is £110.42. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1-year low of GBX 9,008 ($108.28) and a 1-year high of £131.40 ($157.95).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

