SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Position Boosted by Miramar Capital LLC

Miramar Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,026,000 after acquiring an additional 33,318 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $1,239,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 31.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDY traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $484.11. 52,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,546. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $460.97 and its 200-day moving average is $450.02. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $398.11 and a 52 week high of $506.70.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

