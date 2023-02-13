SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s 2nd Largest Position

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 3.6% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $23,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $172.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

