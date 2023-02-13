SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Shares Purchased by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,865 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of SP Plus worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in SP Plus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. 98.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP Plus Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SP opened at $37.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $747.90 million, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.35. SP Plus Co. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $38.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, insider Robert Toy sold 5,000 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $173,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,984.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

About SP Plus

(Get Rating)

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.