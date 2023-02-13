Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average is $2.13. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its position in Sotherly Hotels by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,168,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 60,600 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sotherly Hotels by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 810,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 488,577 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in Sotherly Hotels by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 507,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 114,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 214.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 131,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 49,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

