SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFBQF) Short Interest Update

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFBQF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,596,400 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the January 15th total of 4,102,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,097.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of SoftBank from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Get SoftBank alerts:

SoftBank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFBQF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.68. 1,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,705. SoftBank has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.21.

SoftBank Company Profile

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Distribution, and Yahoo segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile services under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, LINE MOBILE, and LINEMO brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.