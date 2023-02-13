SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,000 shares, a growth of 471.4% from the January 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SMC Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SMCAY traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.17. The stock had a trading volume of 50,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,133. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.79. The company has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.00. SMC has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $31.10.

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SMC had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion.

About SMC

SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells sintered filters and various types of filtration equipment. It operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. The Automatic Control Equipment segment handles the manufacture and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves, and actuators.

