SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.66.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMRT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SmartRent from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of SmartRent to $5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SmartRent

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,712,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409,524 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in SmartRent by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 11,903,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459,725 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SmartRent by 191,514.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,506,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500,717 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SmartRent by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,212,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,642,000 after purchasing an additional 395,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in SmartRent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,980,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SmartRent Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE SMRT opened at $2.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $515.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.86. SmartRent has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.17.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $47.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.20 million. SmartRent had a negative net margin of 62.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.75%. Analysts expect that SmartRent will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

SmartRent Company Profile

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

