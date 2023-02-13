SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Short Interest Update

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the January 15th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 85.3 days.

SMA Solar Technology Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SMTGF remained flat at $85.05 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 340. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.71. SMA Solar Technology has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $85.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMTGF. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on SMA Solar Technology from €58.00 ($62.37) to €60.00 ($64.52) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised SMA Solar Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised SMA Solar Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €62.00 ($66.67) price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Business Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

