Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Short Interest Up 21.5% in January

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 651,200 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the January 15th total of 536,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 116.3 days.

Shares of SCCAF remained flat at $19.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.31. Sleep Country Canada has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $27.12.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCCAF shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$26.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

