Skba Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Skba Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the period. Genuine Parts comprises 1.9% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $9,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,061,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,079,211,000 after purchasing an additional 313,090 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,531,000 after purchasing an additional 185,529 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,857,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,299,000 after purchasing an additional 239,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,269,000 after purchasing an additional 43,982 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Genuine Parts Profile

GPC opened at $173.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.45 and a 200 day moving average of $166.80. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $115.63 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18.

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.