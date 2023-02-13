Skba Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Skba Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 972,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,200 shares during the period. Atlas comprises about 2.9% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Skba Capital Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Atlas worth $13,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Atlas by 12.4% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 48,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Atlas by 3,289.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Atlas by 49.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 15,220 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Atlas in the third quarter worth about $4,520,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Atlas by 65.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Atlas stock opened at $15.35 on Monday. Atlas Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $16.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.27%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Atlas from $14.45 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley cut shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

