Skba Capital Management LLC Sells 750 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Skba Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Nutrien makes up 2.2% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $10,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.0% during the second quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.1% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTR has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group set a $103.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.78.

Nutrien Trading Up 1.9 %

About Nutrien

Shares of NTR stock opened at $80.06 on Monday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $68.82 and a 52-week high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.26. The company has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Further Reading

