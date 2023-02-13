Skba Capital Management LLC Sells 213 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Skba Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $176.15 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.37 and a fifty-two week high of $186.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $242.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.07.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

