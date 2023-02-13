Skba Capital Management LLC Sells 164 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Skba Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 48.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,530,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,816,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319,805 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 105,084.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,845,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841,227 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 407.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,137 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,096,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,792 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth approximately $100,592,000. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $68.37 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.72. The company has a market cap of $211.92 billion, a PE ratio of 64.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $72.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AZN shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.42) to GBX 126 ($1.51) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from £125 ($150.26) to £135 ($162.28) in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.25) to £130 ($156.27) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,510.67.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

