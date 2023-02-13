Skba Capital Management LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Skba Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at $5,727,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in nVent Electric by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,980,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,834,000 after acquiring an additional 22,841 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in nVent Electric by 3.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in nVent Electric by 62.0% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 704,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,263,000 after acquiring an additional 269,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at $295,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NVT opened at $44.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.37. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $29.19 and a 52 week high of $45.02.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.01 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.54%.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 97,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total value of $3,810,792.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,976.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Read More

