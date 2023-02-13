Skba Capital Management LLC Purchases 28,166 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,326 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,166 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 26.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,856,414,000 after purchasing an additional 20,251,251 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Comcast by 62.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 18.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,263,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,109,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,024 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 535.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $222,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at $106,532,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock opened at $38.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $49.33. The firm has a market cap of $161.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.26.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,003,469 shares of company stock valued at $17,950,890 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

